Here's why Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 is all set to become 'Baahubali' at box-office in 2018

It can't be mere coincidence that wait for Rajinkanth and Akshay Kumar in Shankar's sci-fi film 2.0 gets over on the same date as Baahubali release.

From Diwali 2017 to Republic Day 2018, the release of 2.0 kept changing after every few months. Finally! the film has got a release date and same as SS Rajamouli film which starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah in leading roles. The film broke box office records and created a new benchmark for success with a new 1000 crore club at the ticket window.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter, that Shankar's film 2.0 is releasing on 27th April 2018. Shankar's sequel for 2010 hit Endhiran/Robot is already touted to be the most expensive film made ever with a budget of 450 crores and now the makers are hoping it turns out Baahubali of box-office come 2018.

#BreakingNews: #2Point0 to release on 27 April 2018... Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar... Directed by Shankar. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2017

After the audio launch of Shankar's much-awaited sci-fi in Dubai, fans are awaiting for the teaser for the film. But the wait got extended. According to the buzz, the VFX work is still not over. The teaser will only be launched 30 days before the release of the film, while the trailer just 15 days before the audience gets to see the film in theatres.

Reportedly, initial plans were to launch the teaser in Hyderabad on November 22, while the trailer was set to be unveiled on December 12 in Chennai.

Akki has confirmed that there will be now Akshay Kumar Vs Akshay Kumar film clash on Republic Day weekend. In a n interview to Mid-day the actor has put an end all the commotion. Khiladi Kumar said, “There is a lot of false information that is being circulated over both films releasing on the same day. Why would I clash with my own film? It will either be 2.0 or Padman. While Padman is a film that I have produced, 2.0 belongs to Shankar Rajinikanth and Lyca productions. They will decide if they want to release the film on Republic Day. If they do I will postpone Padman and if they don’t, I will go ahead.”