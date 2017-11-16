Here's how you can still get tickets to Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert this weekend

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert were sold out in a matter of minutes when the bookings opened on July 12 this year.

As the date of the concert, November 19, started approaching closer, many of these tickets were being sold at higher prices on social media. Even after all these shenanigans, there are so many fans who are yearning still to get their hands on those coveted tickets.

Here's another chance for those who want to try their luck. Reliance Jio and Ola Cabs have started a contest for their consumers to win the tickets for the concert.

For the Jio offer, you will have to visit edsheeranjio.com and pick one from two options. The first option is to imagine how you would like to welcome the 'Perfect' singer to India, take a photo or video of that concept and upload it on your social media accounts with #EdSheeranOnJio, tag @reliancejio. Fill a form on the website and you are done. The second option is that you answer a few questions about Ed Sheeran, submit your JioFi or IMEI number and wait to be picked.

For Ola cabs, complete 5 trips with Ola Prime, enter the code EDSHEERAN and enter the lucky draw. Select few will win the concert tickets.