Hayden Christensen gets standing ovation at Star Wars reunion

Hayden Christensen received a rousing standing ovation during a long-overdue and rare Star Wars-related appearance.

Christensen took to the Star Wars Celebration stage for the first time in 15 years for a special tribute, honouring the 40th anniversary of the epic saga along with Emperor Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid, reported Entertainment Tonight.

His onstage presence was brief, only staying for around 10 minutes. Each time the actor spoke, fans cheered as he told a story of how he could not stop making lightsaber noises while filming.

Christensen last appeared at Star Wars Celebration II in 2002. The 35-year-old actor portrayed Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode II -- Attack of the Clones" (2002) and "Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith" (2005).

