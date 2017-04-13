Has the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' been POSTPONED to 2018?

Looks like the troubles surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati refuse to back down. First, the problems in the casting of the film and the shooting of the film being disrupted twice,then the sets being attacked and vandalised, apparently, the release date of the film is likely to be postponed to next year.

As per a report on BollywoodHungama, in light of the problems that the film's production unit has been facing, including the recent burn down of the sets and costumes in Kolhapur and SLB being attacked himself in Jaipur, rumours of the film's release being pushed to 2018 have started doing the rounds.

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer film was set for a release on November 17, 2017. Now, buzz is that the the budget of the film has already reached to Rs 140 crore, which is difficult for the makers to give up.

However, despite all the hindrances, Bhansali hasn't given any official statement on the matter. A report on BollywoodLife suggests that the shooting of the film is back on track and that it will release as per the schedule. Watch this space....