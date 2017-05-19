Four-year-old Nirnay to play little Krishna in Paramavatar Shri Krishna

After auditioning more than 200 kids, the search for little Krishna in &TV’s mythological Paramavatar Shri Krishna has ended. Four-year old Nirnay Samadhiya from Indore has been finalised to play the pivotal role. Says a source, “His cute looks, innocent portrayal of the natkhat kanhaniya and amazing acting talent at such a young age made him the perfect choice for the role.” Nirnay’s mother Dr Deepali Samadhiya says, “He used to dress up as Hanuman, Ram and Krishna during various competitions. I feel he is just like Krishna as he is very naughty, innocent and makes everyone laugh.

While makhan was Krishna’s favourite, Nirnay loves milk.