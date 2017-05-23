FINALLY! Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film today

The movie stars Katrina Kaif as one of the lead female actors while the other one is yet to be finalised.

Ever since Aanand L Rai's next project starring Shah Rukh Khan was announced, we all have been waiting for the movie to begin rolling. And, finally there's an end to our excitement as King Khan is all set to begin shooting for the movie, which apparently sees him in a double role, from today at film city in Mumbai.

Aanand L Rai’s next with Shah Rukh Khan is yet an untitled project. The only confirmed news is that Katrina Kaif is to star opposite SRK in the movie. The actress is playing one of the two leading ladies in the romantic drama.

SRK attended the San Francisco Film Festival in April where he was spotted talking about this upcoming movie and was quoted saying, "That movie is very exciting, very different. To me, it is technologically most superior movie ever been made in India. I don’t want to show-off, but it is one of its kinds and will start next month. I am very excited."

For the one's who don't know, Shah Rukh is to play the role of a dwarf in this upcoming venture, which means that the movie will be high on VFX. We are extremely excited to see SRK as a midget in the film.

However, mind you before you call Aanand's movie a 'dwarf film' because that's not how the filmmaker wants his movie to be looked at. In an interview he has said that this movie is a love story like any other film of his, such as Raanjhanaa or Tanu Wed Manu. "There is a story to tell even if he wasn’t playing a dwarf," said Aanand.

Talking about the other actress in the project, Alia Bhatt was to play the other lead female opposite Shah Rukh. However, recent reports suggested that the actress has opted out of the movie because of date issues.

With this, the movie continues to hunt for it's second heroine and we are eagerly waiting to get some news about the movie's title as well