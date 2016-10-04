Deepika Padukone-Harshvardhan Kapoor? Not yet!

Harshvardhan Kapoor is possibly the only debutant in recent years who’s signed two films even before his first film releases. Mirzya hits screens this Friday, but the actor has already shot an entire schedule for Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi and has signed Sriram Raghavan’s next as well.

He confirms, “Yes, I love Sriram’s films. When I heard the idea, I literally jumped at it. It’s incredible. It’s yet another thriller from him.” Recent reports claimed that Sriram has already finalised Deepika Padukone as the lead in the film opposite Harsh.

But an insider source rubbishes the reports. “These are mere speculations. There’s time for the film to happen. Harsh will finish Bhavesh Joshi first. So this film won’t begin anytime soon. He has not cast any heroine opposite Harsh yet. And it’s definitely not Deepika.”

The khabri adds, “Sriram and Deepika are in talks for another film, which is the film adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s The Accidental Apprentice. Nothing much has happened on that front as well because Deepika’s dates are choc-a-bloc currently.” So now you know what the truth is!