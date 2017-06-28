David Lynch to get Lifetime Achievement award at Rome Film Festival

Veteran director David Lynch is all set to become the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award at this year?s Rome Film festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch, who will also be the festival?s guest of honour, will receive the award forty years after the release of his first feature-length film ?Eraserhead?.

He will hold court with the festival, discussing his long career from ?The Elephant Man? to the return of ?Twin Peaks?.

As is customary with international guests, he will discuss the top three films that influenced his career, including Federico Fellini?s ?8 ??.

Actors Ian McKellen and Vanessa Redgrave, director Xavier Dolan and writer Chuck Palahniuk are also confirmed to attend and sit down with festival director Antonio Mondo for his ?Close Encounters? conversation series.

The official selection of the fest will include approximately 35 feature-length films, the first announced being Steven Soderbergh?s ?Logan Lucky?.

The heist comedy with an all star cast that includes Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes and Daniel Craig, hits U.S. theatres on August 18.

The full lineup of this year?s Rome Film Festival will be announced on October 10.

The twelfth edition of the Rome fest will take place from October 26 to November 5.

