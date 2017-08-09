Two held for duping many by promising govt jobs

Delhi Police have arrested two men and busted a gang of cheats who used to pose as Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) and Upper Division Clerks (UDCs) employed in Udyog Bhavan. The duo used to dupe people of hefty amounts on the pretext of getting them government jobs.

Police said the arrested persons disclosed they had conducted interviews of aspiring candidates at other government buildings, including Shashtri Bhawan. So far they have cheated about 15-16 persons in this manner.

The two cheats have been identified as Rakesh Kashyap, 37, and Salauddin, 32, both residents of Loni in Ghaziabad. According to the police, the forgery came to light on July 28, when a complainant, Sunil Kumar from Meerut, reported that he and his cousins have been cheated by a gang of cheats who posed themselves as working LDCs and UDCs in Udyog Bhavan.

"The victims stated that the accused assured them of government jobs for all three of them on payment of Rs 4 lakh per candidate. After paying the money they were called then three times at Udyog Bhawan on pretext of filling up application forms, interview, written exams and medical examination at GTB Hospital," said BK Singh, DCP, New Delhi.

"The victims were shown their exam results by the accused on a fake SSC sites. However, when they could not find their exam result at the real SSC websites, they approached the police," Singh added.

Following investigations, on August 1, CISF staff — deployed at Udyog Bhawan — shared information with the local police about the presence of suspects, but by the time the police reached, they managed to flee.

"On August 4, similar information was shared by CISF staff and a raid was conducted, following which the suspects were nabbed near gate number 12, Udyog Bhawan," said Singh.