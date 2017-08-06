Security demand brings train to a halt

Drama unfolded at the New Delhi Railway station on Friday night after passengers of the Indore Intercity Express, who were robbed of their valuables near Sadar Bazaar railway station, pulled the emergency chain and staged a protest with fellow passengers demanding adequate security arrangements.

The crowd also obstructed the train's movement by standing on the tracks and causing delays. Senior officers said that immediate action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) led to the arrest of one of the accused.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm when the train was heading towards New Delhi station. According to the victim, a group of snatchers and robbers boarded the train and threatened passengers robbing them of their mobile phones, laptops and other valuables. They fled as the train slowed down at New Delhi.

"The victims raised an alarm and called for help. The RPF and GRP reached the platform number 7, where the train had halted and chased a group of suspicious men standing nearby. One of the accused involved in the robbery was arrested while others managed to flee," said a senior RPF officer.

An FIR was registered on the statement of four victims – Astha Chauhan, Ankit Kakirde, Nitin Nahar and Nihar Das – who claimed to have been robbed of their valuables by the group of men. Police said that efforts to identify the other members of the gang are underway.