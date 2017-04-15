Noida twin murder: Rajesh Jolly’s kin claim threat to life

Critically injured accused is in hospital and his condition has been deteriorating steadily, but his family is yet to visit him; they say the victims’ family has threatened them

The family of Rajesh Jolly, who killed his business partner Ajay Khurana’s wife and son before injuring himself critically on Tuesday, is not visiting the businessman in the hospital as Khurana’s family has threatened them and now they fear for their lives, claimed Jolly’s lawyer RS Malik.

He further said the condition of Jolly, 50, has started deteriorating but his wife Meenu and son are scared to visit him. So much so that they have even stopped living at their rented accommodation in Mayur Vihar Phase I. Jolly is admitted to Kailash Hospital in Sector 27.

“Meenu is in trauma and has not spoken to anyone in the last two days. We are waiting for Jolly to gain consciousness, so that the truth comes out,” Malik said. He further said that all the allegations levelled by Khurana’s family should be probed, and cops investigating the matter should question Khuranas as well.

“We are suspicious about Jolly’s head injury. It should be investigated. Police said he inflicted the injuries himself. This is an inappropriate statement. The Khurana family was supposed to pay money to Jolly and he had been repeatedly asking for it. On Tuesday night, he was called to Noida to settle the matter. But then this incident took place and the truth is still under veil,” he said.

Meanwhile, police officers said the matter was still being investigated from all angles and it was too early for them to make any statement. “The Khurana family’s statements have been recorded. We are in touch with the Kailash Hospital authorities to keep a watch on Jolly’s health status. His statement will play a major role,” Amarnath Yadav, Station House Officer at Sector 39, said.

He further said that they were ready to provide security to Jolly’s wife and son, if they want to visit the hospital. The two have moved in with their relatives in Patparganj after they were brought to Sector 39 police station for questioning following the incident.

When contacted, Khurana’s elder son Amit told DNA that they have no contact with Meenu and no one from his family threatened the Jolly family. “We were in contact with only Jolly. We never had any contact with Meenu,” he said.