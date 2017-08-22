Hindu girls' hostel fee: DCW seeks UGC response

The commission also complained that a lot of colleges did not have hostels for girls and grants for many other colleges were stuck with the UGC.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought a reply from the University Grants Commission (UGC) as to why the fee for girls' hostel is higher than that for the boys' hostel at Hindu College. The move comes after the panel repeatedly wrote to the UGC regarding various issues, including "discriminatory" hostel fee, but failed to get any response.

In a letter written to the body on February 8, the commission had urged it to take action on all pending proposals of educational institutions, so that more hostels for girls could be constructed and girls could get education in a safe and secure environment.

The DCW alleged that it was discrimination on part of the UGC to provide more hostels for boys and not for girls. It also claimed that a lot of colleges have boarding facility for boy but not girls, leaving girls with no other choice but to find private accommodation.

Meanwhile, DCW Chairperson Swati Jaihind met with Executive Chairperson of UGC on August 9, to discuss the issue of hostel fee. But, the UGC is yet to give an action taken report. The women's body has summoned UGC Secretary and sought answers for the delay in replying and non-receipt of the action taken report.