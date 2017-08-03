GD Goenka student death: No CCTV video, cops await postmortem report

According to the school officials, they have a camera installed only inside the classrooms and not on the second floor where the incident took place.

The police team investigating the case of nine-year-old GD Goenka student, who allegedly died after slipping outside the classroom, say they don't have proper CCTV footage to probe the case.

According to the school officials, they have a camera installed only inside the classrooms and not on the second floor where the incident took place. "We have cameras in the classrooms and the corridor as well. But unfortunately where the incident took place CCTV could not capture it due to distance," said Dr Kavita Sharma, Principal of the school.

On Tuesday morning, a Class 4 student in GD Goenka School, in Indirapuram, died in mysterious circumstances on the second floor corridor outside his class. The deceased, identified as nine-year-old Arman Sehgal, is suspected to have died due to injuries to his head after he slipped on the floor outside his classroom.

After which Arman's parents have lodged a police complaint against the school for negligence.

The police official say they are still trying to connect the dots to the investigate the matter. Now they are questioning the school staff to find more about the sequence of the event. They are also waiting for the postmortem reports, which is expected in two days, said Akash Tomar, Superintendent of Police (city), Ghaziabad.

As per the initial examination, Shanti Gopal Hospital doctors say there was not external injury marks. "We have not found any external injury marks on his body but his nose was broken. We are suspecting an internal injury which led to his death," said Dr Surrender.