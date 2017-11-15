Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Virat Kohli, India v/s Sri Lanka, Eden Gardens, Mohammad Shami,

Virat Kohli's act of kindness, helps TV crew get treatment

Virat Kohli in action during a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday ahead of the 1st Test Match against Sri Lanka. (PTI - Ashok Bhaumik)
Updated: Nov 15, 2017, 10:19 AM IST, PTI

During a practice session at Eden Gardens, a TV crew member got hit by Mohammad Shami's delivery.

India captain Virat Kohli showed his caring side during the team's training session on Tuesday when he rushed to attend a TV crew member who was hit by a ball.

In full flow at the practice session, the Indian skipper missed one of Mohammed Shami's deliveries that went out of the net and hit on the forehead of a TV crew member.

Ajinkya Rahane

ALSO READ

Not taking Sri Lanka lightly, want to remain as number one side: Ajinkya Rahane

Kohli immediately stopped his batting practice and rushed to attend him as Shami too joined in and called for the Indian team physio.

Kohli ensured that the TV crew member got proper treatment before he resumed his practice.

India v/s Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Angelo Mathews, Cheteshw

ALSO READ

India v/s Sri Lanka Preview: Virat Kohli & Co unlikely to let visitors break test duck

At the nets, Kohli called a carpenter to chop off his blade for about an inch as he was seen batting with a shorter handle to get more control of his bottom hand.

Kohli's last big knock in Test cricket was on February 9, a 204 against a lowly Bangladesh in Hyderabad. His last six Test innings scores read 42, 13, 3, 6, 12 and 0.

 
Comments
 

Also Read