South Africa v/s India, 1st Test: Rain washes away morning session on day three

Tarpaulins


cover the crease at the Newlands Stadium during a rain delay, during the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India in Cape Town on January 7, 2018 , AFP



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Sunday 7 January 2018 16:27 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Persistent rain washed out the morning session on day three of the first Test between South Africa and India in Cape Town.

 
Heavy showers had been forecast for Sunday and they duly arrived early in the morning. It didn't stop raining at all, instead picked up as the scheduled start time of play approached.

 
At the time of writing there were huge puddles of water all across the Newlands' outfield. The weather forecast says that conditions are expected to improve around 3pm local time (6.30pm IST), and there might be chance of play in an extended final session.

 
  
 
The match hangs in balance, meanwhile. On day one, South Africa were bowled out for 286 runs in the first innings with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 4-87. India were reduced to 28/3 at stumps.

 
On day two, India finished with 209 runs in their first innings, surrendering a 77-run lead. South Africa were 65/2 at stumps with an overall lead of 142 runs.

 
  
 
Hardik Pandya single-handedly kept his side in contention with 93 runs off 95 balls and then took 2-17 as well.

 
Dale Steyn, on his comeback to Test cricket, suffered a heartbreaking heel injury whilst bowling during the Indian first innings. He has been ruled out of the remainder of this Test, and the series as a result.

 
  
 
 

    
   
