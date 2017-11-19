India v/s Sri Lanka, 1st Test: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan give hosts solid start in 2nd innings

Long road ahead for Team India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India reached 70 for no loss in their second innings at Tea after dismissing Sri Lanka for 294 on the fourth day of the opening cricket Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

At the break, India trailed by 52 runs with openers KL Rahul (36) and Shikhar Dhawan (33) at the crease.

Brief Score

India 1st innings: 172

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 294 allout in 83.4 Overs.

India 2nd innings: 70-0 in 17 overs (KL Rahul 36; Suranga Lakmal 0/10).

More to follow...