Markets react to Infosys crisis; Sensex drops 266 points, Nifty drops 83

Mon, 21 Aug 2017-09:35pm , PTI

Markets have been affected

The benchmark Sensex gave up early gains to end 266 points lower today while the Nifty cracked below the 9,800 mark, pulled down by heavyweight Infosys and other blue-chips amid a lower opening in Europe.

The IT sector faced the backlash following Vishal Sikka's surprise resignation as Infosys CEO. The software giant extended losses by falling 5.37 per cent despite Rs 13,000 crore share buyback announcement.

The stock remained the biggest loser among blue-chips on both the key indices for yet another session.

The 30-share Sensex ended 265.83 points lower, or 0.84 per cent, at 31,258.85. The gauge had lost 270.78 points in the previous session on Friday.

The broader NSE Nifty moved between 9,884.35 and 9,740.10, before ending down 83.05 points, or 0.84 per cent,

 
