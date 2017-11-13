Coal India claims supplies to power plants rising after stocks reached critical levels

Coal supplies to thermal power stations of the country increased by 12.53 million tonnes, during the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to same quarter last year.

Close on the heels of reports of coal stocks reaching critical level at many power plants, Coal India has claimed that supplies have improved following availability of more railway wagons from the Railways. Coal supplies to thermal power stations of the country increased by 12.53 million tonnes, during the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to same quarter last year.

During July-September, CIL supplied 104.34 MTs of coal to power stations against 91.81 MTs on a like-to-like quarter last year, registering a growth of 13.6%," Coal India said on Monday.

Coal supplies by CIL to the national power producer NTPC Limited and its Joint Ventures registered a robust 9% growth, in Q2 of FY 18, as the supplies surged ahead to 38.36 MTs against 35.20 MTs. during same quarter last year. DNA Money on Monday, quoting Coal India chairman and managing director Gopal Singh, said fall in energy generation from alternative and environment-friendly sources like hydel and nuclear has also pushed up the demand for coal partly causing thermal plants witnessing a fall in coal stocks.

"As the country reeled under energy crunch, in August, with growth in hydro, nuclear and others sources plunging down by 12%, 36% and 7% respectively, the demand for electricity from thermal power plants (TPPs) went up substantially, necessitating higher coal requirement. Under coordination and close monitoring from Ministry of Coal, CIL stepped in with alacrity increasing coal supply to power sector.

During the months of August and September coal supplies to power plants, by CIL, grew by 20% and 21% respectively compared to same months last year. The trend was sustained in October 2017 as well with 18% growth," Coal India said.

Coal India has been questing Railways to improve supplies following which average wagon loading grew 7% during July-September. During Q2, CIL’s average loading of rakes per day went up to 208.8 against 195.2 rakes per day on a same quarter comparison of last year. The increase in absolute terms during the period was a strong 13.6 rakes per day.