Woah! Sunny Leone beats Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra to become the most searched female celebrity 2017

Doesn't matter the kind of work Priyanka Chopra is doing on a global platform or Deepika Padukone bagging big projects like Padmavati, Sunny Leone enjoys indisputable popularity.

Her box-office innings don't matter and nor does the popularity of her item songs going down off late as Sunny Leone has been named as India's most searched female celebrity in 2017 by Yahoo for the sixth time in a row. While Priyanka Chopra comes second, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone round off the top five.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Leone expressed her excitement over retaining the title once again. She said, "I feel blessed this came my way. I have to keep moving forward. I'm thankful to my fans for this," she says.

After item songs with big Bollywood stars in Raees, Baadshaho and Bhoomi and her Friday release, 'Tere Intezar' which has very few takers, Sunny's popularity shows no signs of slowing down. The adult star is all set to make her debut in Telugu period drama. Directed by VC Vadivudaiyan, the yet-untitled film sees her as a warrior. "My character is that of a strong, independent woman. Some are claiming that this will change my image, I do not believe in it. I believe everything is a stepping stone towards something greater."

Not just Yahoo's list, Sunny Leone has also topped the list of most searched celebrity on Google as well.