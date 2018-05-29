Whoaa! Urvashi Rautela crowned as the youngest most beautiful woman in the Universe 2018

Urvashi Rautela, the sizzling sensation of tinsel town, is slowly raising the bar with her recent line up of work. The actress gained immense recognition for her dance number Aashiq Banaya Aapne in Hate Story 4. Already winning accolades for her performances, the actress has added another feather on her cap!

Urvashi, who holds the record of winning the highest number of beauty pageants, has now been awarded the title of the Youngest Most Beautiful woman in the Universe 2018 by the government and tourism of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. To further commemorate the actress for her beauty, the Government of Andaman & Nicobar Islands will also have a flower named after her.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in Bhanumati. Here’s wishing the actress all the success!