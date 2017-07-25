Whoa! Shraddha Kapoor bags this award!

The actress will be seen in the Haseena Parkar biopic next!

Shraddha Kapoor received the much deserved youth icon award by a leading publication. The actress is ecstatic and took to social media to share this news with her fans.

Whether it was playing the budding singer Aarohi in Aashiqui 2, the fierce rebel Sia Khurana in Baaghi or her badass avatar in her much-awaited film Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor has been a dream for every young boy and an inspiration to every young girl. She started her career at the tender age of 23 and hasn’t looked back since then.

To this Shraddha stated, “Humbled and grateful to receive the youth icon award by the Navbharat Times. This award means so much to me. Thank you”

Shraddha will soon be seen playing the titular role in Apoorva Lakhia’s biographical crime drama Haseena Parkar. The trailer of the film has already been released and Shraddha's performance has been praised by many.