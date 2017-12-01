WATCH: You can't afford to miss Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's sizzling chemistry in this behind-the-scenes video

The sizzling chemistry of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since the first few stills of their upcoming release, Tiger Zinda Hai were out on social media. The duo have come back together on the silver screens after a gap of five years and how!

Salman and Katrina recently graced the cover of Vogue magazine and if we may add, the duo look ohh-so-hot together. Just when we were about to gain our senses from the effect of the photoshoot pics and cover, we came across this behind-the-scenes video of the said photoshoot.

One look at these visuals and you'll know why fans have been praying for them to get back together. The duo look perfectly at ease in each other's company, complimenting each other in the best way ever. Their friendly equation and seamless chemistry has already become a talking point.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video right here:

Video - Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan on the sets of Vogue India shoot pic.twitter.com/29YttprcyR — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) December 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit the theatres on December 22. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.

Check out the pictures from the photoshoot right here:

Sizzling hot! Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan for this month's Vogue India pic.twitter.com/yCez9vtHdo — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) December 1, 2017

Look 1 - Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan for Vogue India pic.twitter.com/NrnN6UIHFJ — Katrina Kaif Style (@KatrinaKStyle) December 1, 2017

Look 2 - Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan for Vogue India pic.twitter.com/9RFnfYkvRZ — Katrina Kaif Style (@KatrinaKStyle) December 1, 2017