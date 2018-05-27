Watch: When AbRam Khan dared to interrupt dad Shah Rukh Khan's interview, here's what happened next!

It's prince AbRam Khan's birthday today. Shah Rukh Khan's baby boy turns 5 and it only seems yesterday that we saw the first few glimpses of the little munchkin, making a cameo in Farah Khan's Happy New Year (as the end credits rolled).

AbRam is hands down one of the most adorable and popular star kids on the block. So it didn't come as a surprise when birthday wishes for the little one started pouring in on social media, even before the clock struck 12 at midnight.

While AbRam has been spotted with Shah Rukh Khan on a number of occasions, especially during the IPL matches (we missed him on the grounds this IPL season though) it's been a while since we saw the father-son duo together. On AbRam's fifth birthday, here's looking back to the time, when he gatecrashed Shah Rukh's interview.

The adorable incident occured last year when Shah Rukh was in the middle of an interview during Raees promotions. It was then that a 4-year-old AbRam came running towards daddy SRK and showed him, his finger injury. SRK kissed his fingers and AbRam immediately says he feels better. Shah Rukh also showed AbRam a few tricks with his fingers.

Watch the flashback video here (and don't miss SRK saying 'I love you' in the end):

Cutest Father - Son Conversation Happy Birthday AbRam pic.twitter.com/ZzbfYzlrdj — HAPPY_B'DAY(@SRKsNainu) May 26, 2018

How adorable is this little cutie patootie!

Soon after the clock struck 12 at midnight, mom Gauri Khan took to her social media accounts to share two heartwarming pictures with AbRam and wished the apple of her eyes, on his birthday.

Happy bday, my gorgeous ... pic.twitter.com/J8ROZbwoNP — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) May 26, 2018

Here's wishing AbRam a very happy birthday!