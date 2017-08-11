Watch: Here's how Kajol is urging fans to watch VIP 2

Kajol is all set to make a comeback in the Tamil film industry with VIP 2 after 1997's Minsara Kanavu in which she shared screen space with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva. Kajol seems extremely excited about the release of the film. She took her excitement to Instagram and shared a video asking her fans to go and see VIP 2.

In the video, she said, "Hi guys, so VIP 2 is finally releasing tomorrow and you really, really need to go and watch it. It is releasing world-wide and in Tamil tomorrow and in Hindi and Telugu on the 18th. Go watch it."

Watch #VIP2 tomorrow in a cinema near you! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

The release of the Tamil film was pushed from July to August due to inevitable reasons. After a long wait, VIP 2 is finally releasing on August 11. Helmed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 stars Dhanush as the lead.

Jointly produced by Dhanush and Kalaipuli S. Thanu, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Vivekh and Amala Paul in pivotal roles.