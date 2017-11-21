'Tiger Zinda Hai' song 'Swag Se Swagat': Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzle in Greece with a whole lot of swag

The first song from Tiger Zinda Hai is out

After a high-octane trailer, the first song Swag Se Swagat of the highly anticipated Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is out and it certainly promises superb dancing, celebrations and a whole lot of Swag. The song is a catchy, foot tapping number and captures the film’s essence and messaging with its lyrics. Well, it’s a delight to see Salman and Katrina groove together after 5 years on this dance number with their sizzling chemistry on display.

Salman took to Twitter to release the song and wrote, “SWAGat karo toh dil se karo aur swag se #SwagSeSwagat @TigerZindaHai @yrf”

Shot in the small, picturesque island of Naxos, in Greece, this song features dancers from all over the world. Director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Swag Se Swagat celebrates peace, brotherhood and love. It’s fun, frothy and visually stylish. We set out to involve dancers from all over the world with the purpose of setting a universal tone to the number. Salman and Katrina have done a fab job of dancing with them too.”

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, Swag Se Swagat is the perfect party anthem for year-end celebrations.

Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to the most successful action film of Bollywood Ek Tha Tiger, will release worldwide on December 22.