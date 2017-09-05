This actress wants to play Mumtaz in yesteryear actress' biopic

Best remembered for her debut film opposite Salman Khan, 'Jai Ho' actress Daisy Shah recently said that her life is very similar to yesteryear actress Mumtaz. She even expressed her desire to work in a biopic based on her life. Daisy said, "In terms of work, I would like to work on a biopic and some people that I have met have mentioned that my life, in some way, is similar to Mumtazji. She was also a dancer and then became an actress so in that way, I relate with her. So I think if I get the chance, I would like to work in a biopic on Mumtaz,"

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film "Ram Ratan" Daisy even spoke about the most influential person in her life..Salman Khan. When asked if she takes superstar's advice before signing every film, she agreed instantly. " "Of course I take his suggestion... since I am his prodigy, it's my solemn duty to do that. He also said he has heard a lot about our director and I think that's why he gave me the thumbs up to do this film(Ram Ratan), under a very experienced director." When asked about the rumours of her being a part of Salman Khan's film 'Race 3',she said: "I am as aware of this as much the media is. Back when 'Jai Ho' was released, I spoke to Ramesh sir. He had considered me for a role in 'Race 3' and then it was declared that our film ('Jai Ho') was an 'average film'. I understand that if Salman's film does not cross Rs 200 crore, then it's a flop film. But as a debutante, my film did Rs 100 crores and I am very happy about it. But now everyone's mind set has changed, and if people think that I am doing 'Race 3', then I really hope it happens soon."

But for now Daisy Shah is busy promoting her film, Ram Ratan' which also stars Rishi Bhutani, Mahesh Thakur and Rajpal Yadav in the lead.

(With Agency Inputs)