'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' song 'Laddoo' has Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar trying everything to tackle Mudit's problem!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been garnering immense love owing to the subject it addresses. From the trailer, we know that Ayushmann plays Mudit in the film who's to marry Sugandha (Bhumi) and he suffers from erectile dysfunction. The latest song Laddoo from the movie portrays how both of them try everything that they can, to tackle Mudit's problem.

The song begins by giving us a glimpse of Mudit's frustration when he shouts at Sugandha saying, "Baap ban ne wala hoon kya jo sabko batata firoon?" The following visuals take us through the journey of Mudit as he tries to find a solution to his problem. From trying out various medicines to going to a certain Baba Bengali, he does it all but to no avail. We also get to see different glimpses of Sugandha, who's upset sometimes but supportive otherwise.

Ladoo is a fun track with quirky lyrics. It has been crooned by Mika Singh, penned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu. Directed by RS Prasanna. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will hit the theatres on September 1.

Watch the song right here: