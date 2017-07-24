Selfie of the Day: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Aman Yatan Verma bumps into Amrita Singh and daughter Sara Ali Khan

Still remembered for his TV shows like Shanti and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aman Yatan Verma is away from showbiz for a while now. But his adorable selife with Amrita Singh and her daughter Sara Ali Khan is breaking the internet.

And just like most of us, Aman too is praises for Sara who is touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood. The trio bumped on a flight back to Mumbai, and Aman tweeted a selfie with the mother-daughter duo saying, " Ended up meeting Amrita Singh and her gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan on the flight back to Mumbai. Amrita is a riot...what fun." Mommy daughter dressed up in salwar kameez posed for a picture with Aman Yatan Verma, whose smile is hard to be missed.

Ended up meeting AMRITA SINGH and her gorgeous daughter Sara ali Khan on the flight back to mumbai ... AMRITA is a riot ... what fun .. pic.twitter.com/JLcLcCXuyZ — Aman Yatan Verma (@AmanYatanVerma) July 23, 2017

Sara seems to be making heads turn wherever she goes. Recently she made for a stunning picture at a fashion event in Mumbai.