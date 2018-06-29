Sanju: This auto-rickshaw driver claims to be a 'die hard' Sanjay Dutt fan, says 'I can give my life for him'

As the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju hits the theatres, this Mumbai-based man is all geared up to watch his inspiration's life on a big screen. Sandeep Bacche, who drives an auto rickshaw to make ends meet, is touted to be Dutt's biggest fan. He has been driving an auto rickshaw for the past 19 years in Mumbai and provides Free WiFi, STD/PCO, first aid kit, LCD, weather and economy updates to all his customers.

However, Bacche considers himself to be Munna Bhai SSC. As fans of the reel-life 'Munnabhai' are in anticipation of watching his biopic, an 'overwhelmed' Sandeep has something more to tell.Bacche said, "I have been driving auto-rickshaw for the past 19 years. My mother got ill in 2001 and nobody helped me except Sanju baba (Sanjay Dutt). I have been a die-hard fan of him since then."

Bacche is also bracing up to watch the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer today, with two blind cricketers. "I am happy that a movie is being made on Sanju baba (Sanjay Dutt) but I am feeling sad at the same time too, I thought I will have a 30 sec role in the movie as a fan because the movie is based on Sanjay Dutt's life," he added.

Maharashtra: Sandeep Bacche, auto driver in Mumbai claims to be a big fan of Sanjay Dutt, says, 'in today's date I can give my life for him. He's helped me in my difficult times. I hoped for a 30 secs role as a fan in Sanju. Nonetheless I'm happy that a film's being made on him.' pic.twitter.com/eXBLu9m0zx — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The flick is set to release across India today.