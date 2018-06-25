Ranveer Singh's 'Mohawk' look gets a thumbs-up from Priyanka, Arjun but Deepika Padukone disapproves - See Throwback Pic

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is known for his one-of-a-kind and quirky fashion sense, shared a throwback picture of himself this Sunday morning on social media which sees him sporting a rather funky mohawk hairstyle.

He uploaded the photograph with the caption, "Avant Garde Since 1985" and it elicited various kinds of reactions from his industry friends. While replying to one, Ranveer revealed that he had got inspired to get the hairdo after listening to an English music album. "Around the same time I heard FIRESTARTER for the first time and life was never the same!!!"

While the picture reminded Ranveer's buddy Arjun Kapoor of actor and wrestler Mr T's iconic mohawk, it took veteran actor Anil Kapoor back to the '80s where he first saw Ranveer at a party. "I told you at that party when I first saw this look, and I'll tell you now... You will go far and roar, Tiger. The roaring has just begun! #DaringSince1985," tweeted Anil, who played his on-screen father in "Dil Dhadakne Do".

Ranveer's "Padmaavat" co-star Aditi Rao Hydari found his look epic, while actress Diana Penty found it amusing. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan poked fun at Ranveer saying the photo gives a hint of how much of a troublemaker he would have been as a youngster.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana compared Ranveer's mohawk look with that of Gulshan Grover's in the movie "Vishwatma". Priyanka Chopra was not at all amused to see a younger Ranveer sporting the Mohawk but his girlfriend Deepika Padukone was defintely shocked. The actress, who has become extremely active on Instagram lately, expressed disbelief as she commented with a big "Noooooooo" and a ‘See-No-Evil’ emoticon. In his reply, a rather unapologetic Ranveer wrote, “Unfortunately… yes!!!”

Rapper Badshah wrote, “Ye launda jahan dikhe, pakad ke jail mein daaldo (Wherever you find this guy, arrest him.)” Director Ali Abbas Zafar commented, “Baaa Baaaa Bhaaand Sheeeeep, next level ;)”

Check out the picture and the comments right here -

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

I told you at that party when I first saw this look, and I’ll tell you now...you will go far & roar, Tiger, the roaring has just begun! @RanveerOfficial #DaringSince1985 https://t.co/ehXxacVn4v — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 24, 2018

Deepika Padukone couldn't have had a cuter response to this -

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, Kunal Khemu, Zoya Akhtar and Siddhant Kapoor also left comments -

Here are Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja's messages -

Meanwhile on the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's action drama, 'Simmba' and Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy.'