Now 'Dashkriya' faces hurdles from Brahmin outfits

Marathi movie Dashkriya, directed by Sandeep Patil, is scheduled to be released on Friday but before its release, the movie has already been in the news for wrong reasons. After the trailer of the movie was released recently, some organisations from Brahmin community have taken objection to its content claiming the movie is portraying the community in bad light. Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh also wrote a letter to theatre owners, asking them not to release the movie.

Following this, some theatre owners in Pune have halted advance booking for tickets. P Chaphalkar, owner of City Pride Multiplex told DNA, "We received a letter from some organisations asking us not to screen the movie. We have got the information that the film director and producer have invited the office-bearers of these organisations for the premier of the movie to see if they find anything objectionable."

"Meanwhile, we have decided to halt the bookings till Friday. After the premier is screened, we will take a decision on recommencing bookings," Chaphalkar added.

However, office-bearers of Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh said they will not be going to Mumbai to watch the premier of the movie. Anand Dave of the organisation said, "We have got the invite for the premier but it is not possible for us to go to Mumbai. If the movie makers are saying there is nothing objectionable in the movie, then why did they use those dialogues which show Brahmin community in bad light."

"We have given letters to theatre owners asking them not to release the movie and we have got positive response from some of them," Dave added.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Patil, director of the movie, claimed that objection against the movie is baseless. "The movie was made in 2016 and it has been shown in various film festivals. The movie has got tremendous response in these festivals too. Then why are these organisations raising the issue now."

When asked about the organisations' threat, Patil said, "We have written a letter to the director general of police, requesting him to provide security to theatres and audience to make sure that there is no law and order situation because of the opposition to the movie."

