LEAKED: After Aamir Khan, now Amitabh Bachchan's look from 'Thugs of Hindostan' sets goes viral!

Few days back, a picture of Aamir Khan from the sets of Thugs of hindostan got leaked on social media. The actor was not at all pleased with his pictures being leaked online. Now there's a fresh picture from the sets of the film that has been doing the rounds and this time it is Amitabh Bachchan's look that has been leaked.

Big B's look from the film has now gone viral on social media. The background in both Amitabh and Aamir's picture is quite similar. With the looks of the two major characters from the film being leaked, the lack of security on the film's sets is quite evident.

Meanwhile, Big B's get up has got us intrigued. His looks reminds one of Ned Stark from Game of Thrones. Aamir and Amitabh are coming together on screen for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan. The film is being helmed by Dhoom 3 fame Vijay Krishna Acharya . The movie is slated to hit the theatres around Diwali next year.