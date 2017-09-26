Karan Wahi to make his Bollywood debut opposite Urvashi Rautela in 'Hate Story 4'

Popular Television heartthrob Karan Wahi is all set to make is Bollywood debut in the fourth installment of Hate Story series. The TV actor will be seen romancing Urvashi Rautela in Hate Story 4.

Recently, Karan was seen as a contestant on stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The actor has done several TV shows apart from reality shows, including the very popular youth show Dil Mill Gaye. He has also been seen hosting a few shows on several occasions.

Karan has a huge and loyal fan base. The actor had recently slammed the makers of the show Pehredaar Piya Ki, which created a huge storm on the social media because of its content and was alter pulled down from the channel. Karan had written a note to the makers which said, "Dear producer and channel .. I understand we cant make shows like how I met ur mother and friends, and honestly I don't expect us to also ,but for the love of god and for the reason we all got in this industry plz don't sell me stupidity in the name of content which gives TRP because honestly no one is watching this . Leave aside other people I think the fraternity only doesn't. I wish and pray well for everyone who's a part of this show also but it wud be great if we started enjoying our work and not just working because we don't have an option... Not to sound arrogant but we can be better than this."

Apart from Karan, TV actress Mouni Roy too will be seen making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the sports biopic Gold.