Janhvi Kapoor is excited to show Dhadak to her family

In a week from now, Janhvi’s (Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s daughter’s) debut film, Dhadak, will open in cinemas. The newcomer, who is excited and nervous at the same time, is curious to know how her family, especially her siblings — Khushi, Anshula and Arjun — will react to her performance in the movie, which is an adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. “I’m so happy that the entire clan came for the trailer launch. I’m blessed to have a family like this who’s always been supportive,” she tells us.

She also reveals that the entire kin will watch the film together. Janhvi says, “Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi are not in town right now. She is coming back earlier, on July 14 because I told her she has to be there for the first cast and crew screening.” But her star brother won’t be able to make it for the event, she adds. “Arjun bhaiyya has some work, so he will be missing it. He’s coming back on July 18, so he will watch the movie after he returns to the city.”