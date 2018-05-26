Heartbreaking! Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor passes away after waiting to see her children one last time for over a year

Veteran actress Geeta Kapoor, who's known for her role in Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah, paseed away on Saturday morning around 9 am at Mumbai's SRV Hospitl. The actress played the character of Rajkumar's second wife in Pakeezah and was abandoned by her son last year at a hospital and never came back. CBFC member Ashoke Pandit and filmmaker Rakesh Taurani had stepped forward to pay her pending Hospital bills and she was then sent to a friendlt old age home.

The news of Geeta Kapoor's sad demise was confirmed by Ashoke Pandit to the IndianExpress. Pandit was quoted as saying, "Geeta ji finally passed away, we tried our level best to care for her, but she finally gave up. She kept waiting for her children for last one full year, but no one came to meet her. Only last Saturday we had arranged a grand breakfast to cheer her up, she was okay too, but she was not happy from inside, as she wanted to see her children one last time. She had a natural death as she was not keeping well because of her age, she passed away today, around 9.00 AM.”

Pandit also tweeted, "Standing besides the dead body of Actress #GeetaKapoor 57 who was abandoned by her kids in #SRVHospital a year back breathed her last at a suburban Old age home today morning. We tried our best to keep her healthy but her wait for her Son&daughter made her weaker day by day. #RIP"

In another tweet, he informed that the body of the late actress will be kept at the Cooper Hospital in Vileparle, in the hope that her children will come back to perform her last rights at least. "Otherwise we will do our best to bid her a dignified goodbye." He also thanked Ramesh Taurani for his help and support.

Geeta Kapoor is credited to have worked in more than a hundred films. Her claim to fame remains Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah, in which she portrayed the role of Rajkumar's second wife, while Meena Kumari played the lead actress. Geeta's son Raja is reported to be a choreographer by profession while her daughter Pooja is apparently an air hostess. In the past one year, neither of her children came forward to help her or to even meet her.

Last year, in May, Geeta Kapoor was found in SRV Hospital, after her son Raja abandoned her there. What actually happened was, Raja had admitted her to Goregaon's SRV Hospital on April 21, 2017 for treatment of her falling blood pressure. When he was asked to make a deposit at the hospital, he went out on the pretext of looking for an ATM and never came back. Multiple attempts made by the hospital to contact Raja and Geeta's daughter Pooja went in vain. Reportedly, Raja even moved out of their flat soon after leaving Geeta in the hospital.

Later on Ashoke Pandit and Ramesh Taurani had cleared her bills. Post that, Geeta was shifted to an old age home in Andheri West.