Box Office: Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' collections drop drastically on Tuesday!

Post, Eid on Monday, it was evident that the Tuesday collections will be lower..

The Tuesday collections of Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight are finally out. The Salman Khan film saw a huge dip in it's box office numbers post Eid. The movie managed to rake in Rs 11.75 crore nett, as per a report on Box Office India. Now the gross collections in the first week stand at Rs 93 crore nett.

The report further suggests that the figures could have been much lower but the film is doing well at some places because of post Eid. Overall, the movie has witnessed a huge downward trend in terms of its box office collections. Trade pundits predict that the week's figures would close in at Rs 106-107 crore, which is nowhere close to the previous Eid releases of Salman Khan.

The first five days collections of Tubelight are as follows:

Rs 20.75 crore on Friday, Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 22.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 18.50 on Monday and Rs 11.75 on Tuesday. As of now, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, with the collection of Rs 128.77 crore, holds the position of being the highest grosser of the first of of 2017 as far as Hindi films are concerned.

Salman's Tubelight was expected to go past that number in no time, but going by the current trend, there's a big questions mark whether that'll happen or not. Watch this space for more updates.

