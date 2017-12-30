Gujarat elections 2017: 30 seats saw other parties making it to third spot

A third party may be far away from making an electoral impact in Gujarat. It may also not be significant as a vote-breaker in many seats (most of the seats that saw a close contest between Congress and BJP had either NOTA or an independent candidate as a vote-breaker).

But an analysis of the parties that polled the third highest number of votes in all the 182 constituencies has thrown up a surprise.

Of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections of 2017, 30 seats were such where a party (and not an independent or NOTA) polled the third highest number of votes.

It should be noted that seats where Congress or BJP was at the third position in the number of votes polled have not be taken into consideration.

Of the 30 seats, nine were won by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and six by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The All India Hindustan Congress Party also won three seats. The rest 12 seats were won by different parties including Vyavasthan Parivartan Party, Bahujan Mukti Party and Gujarat Janchetna Party among others.

The parties that came third in the number of votes polled got anywhere between 1,900 to 40,000 votes. The party with the lowest votes polled but which managed to be in the third spot in that constituency was CPM in Dhandhuka. It polled just 1,953 votes but was in the third spot, getting more votes than NOTA.

The party that polled the highest votes in the third spot was the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh in Sayajigunj seat which got 40,665 followed by the NCP in Umreth where it got 35,051 votes. The Rashtriya Samaj Paksh in fact got just 160 votes less than the Congress which came second on the seat with 40,835 seats.

Seats where a party came third with least number of votes

Constituency Party Votes polled

Dhandhuka CPM 1,953Talala BSP 2,171Dhoraji Hindustan Cong 2,199

Seats where a party came third with highest number of votes

Constituency Party Votes

Sayajigunj RSP 40,665Umreth NCP 35,051Morva Hadaf BTP 8,246