Gujarat: 20,757 students make it to final merit list in medical admissions

Out of a total of 25,836 students registered with The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), 20,757 made it to the final merit list, and 4,629 students got disqualified. On Monday, the ACPUGMEC stated that more than 1,100 students registered without domicile certificates. The choice filling process will be held on June 29-30. On July 1, the results will be declared. Students will have to pay their fees and confirm admissions by July 11.

The ACPUGMEC is the nodal agency conducting admissions in Gujarat, to MBBS, BDS and other medical education courses in the state. Candidates who want to apply in local quota seats of NHL Municipal medical college Ahmedabad or Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education & Research must obtain a certificate that student is a local student of Ahmedabad or Surat city from deans of respective institutes.

Officials said this year there has been an increase in the number of seats in the state as the Medical Council of India (MCI) has approved a new medical college at Palanpur in Banaskantha district and 370 additional seats in the state.