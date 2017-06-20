Ambulance, cops can use beacons: Government

Now, PSIs and officers above the rank who are engaged in maintaining law and order can use the beacon lights besides fire brigade and patrolling vehicles of transport department.

In a step toward ending VVIP culture, state government on Saturday notified rules regarding use of beacon lights on vehicles.

“With this notification, the rule allowing beacon lights with or without flasher on vehicles of dignitaries in state has been revoked and the permission given for the same shall be considered cancelled.” Now, PSIs and officers above the rank who are engaged in maintaining law and order can use the beacon lights besides fire brigade and patrolling vehicles of transport department.