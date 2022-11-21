Search icon
Isha Ambani names newly born twins, Krishna and Adiya: Here is what their names mean

Isha Ambani gives birth to a son and daughter. Here is the meaning of their names Krishna and Adiya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

Isha Ambani names newly born twins, Krishna and Adiya: Here is what their names mean
Isha Ambani becomes mother to twins | Photo: File

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani gave birth to two beautiful kids on Sunday. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal became parents to one boy and a girl. The kids have been named Krishna and Adiya. "Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," reads the media statement released by the family. 

Meaning of Krishna

Isha Ambani's son has been named Krishna. Krishna is the name of one of Lord Vishnu's reincarnations, as per Hindu mythology. Krishna is a popular choice for parents to name their son. Krishna is believed to remind us of love, which stands for the fight for the truth. 

Meaning of Adiya

Isha and Piramal chose to name their girl child, Adiya. Adiya means the Jewel, gods treasure, precious possession, a gem stone to treasure. People who are named Aidya are believed to be very creative.   

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal marriage

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in December 2018 in a traditional ceremony at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence, 'Antilia'. The wedding was graced by several celebrities.  Isha Ambani is the daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is currently serving as a member of the board of directors in Jio and Reliance Retail.

 

