Money Heist: OG Professor Alvaro Morte reacts to Korean adaptation, praises Indian content

Avaro Morte-Money Heist Korea

Money Heist has gained worldwide popularity, and it is one of the most-watched series in the digital world. The show has spanned 5 seasons and 41 episodes since 2017 and it has also inspired the Korean version, Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area.

One of the most popular characters from the series, Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, opened up on the Korean adaptation, and he even mentioned Indian content. During an interaction with India Today, Alvaro stated that although he didn't watch any episode from the Korean version, he's pretty sure that the adaptation will meet the expectations. He said, "I haven't watched it yet. You know, I just saw the trailer. I think it's very good." He further added that Korean and Indians know how to get the fusion of fiction and action rightly, "I mean, Korean people, they know how to do it. The Indian people know how to do fiction and action. And I'm pretty sure it's going to be very good. I hope they are doing great. I don't know the cast; I don't know them."

In the Korean version, Yoo Ji-tae plays the character of Professor, and Morte wanted to have a discussion over his interpretation of the team leader. Alvaro added, "Hopefully, one day we can meet them and discuss, ‘Hey, how did you approach? The professor, how do you build it out? You know why I did it this way. I would like to know how you have done it?’ I love Money Heist, but being an actor, of course, part of my work is to change characters to perform different things."

The original Money Heist finished last year with its fifth and final season which was released in two parts in September and December 2021. Bella Ciao, the popular Italian anti-fascist song featured in the show, became a global anthem of freedom and resistance.