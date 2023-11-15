Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain from all formats after World Cup 2023 debacle

Babar Azam will continue to play for Pakistan in all three formats. He scored 320 runs in nine matches during the World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan captain in all formats following their team and his poor performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The team failed to qualify for the semi-finals. He will continue to play for Pakistan in all three formats. He scored 320 runs in nine matches during the World Cup 2023.

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world," he said in a statement. The cricketer came under a lot of pressure regarding his captaincy and his lack of form.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call," he added. Check out his full statement below:

