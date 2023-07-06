Search icon
Arijit Singh to sing Main Nikla Gaddi Leke reprise version in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Arijit Singh will be singing the reprise version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

After a span of 22 years, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to make a strong comeback with the sequel of the 2001 hit Gadar. Recently the makers left the audience nostalgic as they released the first song Udd Jaa Kaale Kava, and now, if reports are to be believed, Arijit Singh will be singing the reprise version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

As per a report from News18, a source told the news portal that makers have decided that Arijit Singh’s voice for the reprise version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke would be the right choice and said, “The original version of Main Nikla… was a peppy number which becomes a huge hit. Even after 22 years, the song is a rage and is a regular at parties and marriage functions. When they decided to recreate the song, the idea was not to tamper with the original yet add some freshness to it. The makers along with Mithoon decided to bring in a new voice and everyone decided that Arijit Singh would be the right choice for the song.”

The source added, “Apart from Arijit, the makers also wanted to have some nostalgic value to the song and decided to retain Udit Narayan as they didn’t want to tamper with the original track. Apparently, the new song will also feature Utkarsh Sharma, who plays Sunny’s son in the film. While Udit’s voice will be for Sunny, Arijit has lent his voice to Utkarsh.”

Confirming the news, a source close to the film said, “Yes, Arijit Singh is going to be co-singing the song with Uditji. Arijit and Uditji have create magic. The makers have not made any huge amendments to the original track as they didn’t want to change the soul of a classic that people have adored for so many years. Also, they respect what Uttamji (Uttam Singh, the original creator of the song) has created and they have done these recreations as a mark of respect to him.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a direct sequel to the 2001 hit wherein Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakina, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charjeet. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

Read Nana Patekar will be part of Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2, but there's a catch

 

