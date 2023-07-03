Search icon
Nana Patekar will be part of Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2, but there's a catch

Nana Patekar is a part of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 but only as a narrator, the makers announced on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Nana Patekar lends his voice to Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 (Photo: Instagram)

The much-awaited sequel Gadar 2 is all set to release in the cinemas on August 11. The film has added another element to pique fans' excitement by announcing that veteran actor Nana Patekar has lent his voice to the introductory part of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram on Monday and wrote, “#Xclusiv… NANA PATEKAR DOES VOICEOVER FOR ‘GADAR 2’… #NanaPatekar has lent his voice for #Gadar2… #Nana’s voiceover will introduce #Gadar2 to the moviegoers at the very start of the film”.

He also added, “It may be recalled that #OmPuri had done the voiceover for the introductory scenes of #Gadar [first part], way back in 2001."

The teaser of the film was launched last week followed by the reprised version of the song, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, which has left the audience impressed. Fans reacted to the remake that was sung by the singer of the original track itself, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. A fan wrote, “Best remake that Bollywood could have made”, and another user wrote, “Only Udit ji can give justice to this song”.  

Fans are exhilarated over the return of the legendary on-screen pair of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Gadar 2 will have a big clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was also supposed to release on the day but its makers announced on Monday that its release has been pushed to December.

The original Gadar, directed by Anil Sharma, had released in theatres in 2001 and was a massive box office success. The sequel sees the return of the principal cast. Produced by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 will release in theatres on August 11.

