Year after questioning John McCain's heroics, Donald Trump calls cancer-striken senator an American Hero

McCain, who has brain cancer, had visited Washington DC to take key votes on repealing Obamacare

US President Donald Trump today hailed Senator John McCain as an "American hero" for returning to Washington to take key votes on repealing Obamacare despite being diagnosed with brain cancer.

"So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John," Trump tweeted.

McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, will return to the Senate today to cast a critical vote on the Republican health care bill.

The 80-year-old Senator, who underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye early this month, was diagnosed with a brain tumour known as a glioblastoma.

The President's tweet comes just over two years after the then-presidential candidate said McCain, who was imprisoned and tortured during the Vietnam War, was not a war hero because he was captured.

The Senator, who Chairs the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, has also been very critical of Trump's policies in particularly those on the foreign policy and national security front.

McCain's office last night announced that he would return to the United States Senate today -- a surprise to most in Washington who expected him to miss the crucial vote and return to Washington at a later date.

McCain is expected to get GOP leadership one vote closer to beginning debate on health care legislation, which is on the verge of collapsing.

"Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the US Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defence Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," his office said.

McCain's presence on the Senate floor is seen as key to the possible passage of the health care bill, which is a top priority for Trump.

With just 52 seats, the ruling Republican party has a wafer-thin majority in the 100 member Senate.

Trump in another tweet said that this would be another interesting day for healthcare.

"This will be a very interesting day for HealthCare. The Dems are obstructionists but the Republicans can have a great victory for the people!" he said.

Incidentally, during his campaign, Trump said, “He's not a war hero. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured."