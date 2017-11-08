Watch: This video of Trump's granddaughter singing a song in Mandarin blew Xi Jinping's mind

Chinese President Xi Jinping today praised Ivanka and Jared Kushner's 6-year-old daughter for her progress in mastering Mandarin, and said she could get an "A+."

During his informal meeting with Xi inside the Forbidden City, President Donald Trump used a tablet computer to show Xi a video of his granddaughter Arabella singing in Mandarin.

Xi praised Ivanka and Jared's daughter for her progress in mastering the language, and said she could get an "A+," the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Beijing today for a three-day state visit, the first by the US president.

One of the ancient Chinese texts Arabella was shown reciting, Xinhua said, was the Three Character Classic, the same text she performed to Xi in person during the summit between Trump and Xi at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last April.

At that time, Xi applauded for Arabella for her performance and encouraged her Mandarin studies.

A video of Arabella reciting a Chinese poem went viral in China shortly after Trump's election.

During the Chinese New Year, a video of Arabella singing "Happy New Year" with a Chinese marionette went viral after Ivanka posted it on Instagram

Exclusive: #DonaldTrump's granddaughter #Arabella singing in mandarin, reciting part of Three-Character Classic and ancient Chinese poems pic.twitter.com/KwOyVeK6ZW — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 8, 2017