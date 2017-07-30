Vladimir Putin asks 755 US diplomats to leave Russia

Over 1,000 diplomats were working in Russia, and the European nation had asked the US to cut down its diplomats to 455

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that 755 US diplomats must leave his country, after Moscow announced it would expel American staff in retaliation for tough new sanctions from Washington.

The move by the Russian foreign ministry comes after it had earlier demanded the US cut its diplomatic presence in Russia by September to 455 -- the same number Moscow has in the US.

"More than a thousand people were working and are still working" at the US embassy and consulates, Putin said in an interview with Rossia-24 television. "755 people must stop their activities in Russia."