US looking for partnership not dominance in Indo-Pacific, says Mike Pompeo

The US is looking at partnership and not dominance in the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday as he unveiled a series of developmental initiatives, which many experts believe is to counter the 'One Belt One Road' policy of China in the region.

Pompeo, however, denied that the Trump administration's developmental initiatives were aimed at countering China.

We're convinced that American engagement in the Indo-Pacific benefits all the nations in that region. We want it to be free, we want it to be open. We're not looking for dominance. We're looking for partnerships. Others choose to behave differently. We want these to be commercially available projects led by the American private sector in a way that benefits the entire region and the world, Pompeo told CNBC in an interview.

Responding to a question on countries who have been part of the OBOR projects, Pompeo said some of the countries who have engaged in that find themselves in a place that they are not happy about. I think the others are beginning to see that as well, he said.

The way you convince them is that you demonstrate that over the course of history, over the even near term and medium term, that developing relationships with the United States, that having transparency, actually turns out to be better for the leadership and for the people in each of these countries, Pompeo said.

I'm convinced that history supports that theory, and I'm also convinced that the vast majority of the countries in the Indo-Pacific will agree with that, said the top American diplomat.

The Indo-Pacific region, he said, has been an important region for a while, but the Trump administration is taking this incredibly seriously.

We want private industry with the assistance of the United States government, understanding that we're going to support this effort, we're going to have private industry go in and develop relationships. When American businesses come to these countries, they'll thrive, Pompeo said.

We'll have contracts that are open and transparent. We'll form real partnerships with these countries, and we will benefit America for sure, but we'll benefit each of the nations in the Indo-Pacific by engaging in this way, he said in response to a question.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo launched the economic and commercial pillars of the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific strategy.

Addressing top US business leaders and foreign dignitaries at the US Chamber of Commerce, he emphasised the critical role of the US private sector in ensuring a sustainable, financially responsible economic future for the Indo-Pacific.

He launched new initiatives to accelerate US private investment and support job-creating US export opportunities in the areas of digital economy, infrastructure, and energy. He also reaffirmed the administration's support for the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act, which would more than double the US government's development-finance capacity, to USD 60 billion, to support US private investment in strategic opportunities abroad.

At the Indo-Pacific Business Forum, Pompeo announced USD 113.5 million in new US economic initiatives to support foundational areas of the future: digital economy, energy, and infrastructure. This represents a strategic investment in deeper engagement with the Indo-Pacific while growing our own economy and creating jobs at home, the State Department said.

Through the Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership, the US will improve partner countries' digital connectivity and expand opportunities for US technology exports. In addition to establishing public-private partnerships to build digital infrastructure, this initiative will deploy technical assistance to improve partner countries' regulatory policies and cybersecurity.

Further Asia EDGE or Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy will strengthen energy security and promote energy access across the Indo-Pacific.

The initiative will grow foreign energy markets and boost US energy exports by expanding public-private partnerships, fostering business-to-business connections, and helping partner governments set market-based energy policies. Asia EDGE will also catalyze private capital by partnering with firms and international financial institutions on pooled finance, insurance and risk mitigation, commercial advocacy, and project development, the State Department said.

Pompeo announced at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum that the Millennium Challenge Corporation will implement a USD 350 million compact with Mongolia to enhance sustainable water supply to the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

He also announced strengthened support for important regional institutions in the Indo-Pacific, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and US-ASEAN Connect, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the Lower Mekong Initiative, along with a first-ever contribution to the Indian Ocean Rim Association.