US and Britain failed to cause Iran unrest: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 

Written By

              
Reuters

             

       
  Tuesday 9 January 2018 16:57 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iran had foiled attempts by the United States and Britain to create unrest during a wave of protests, state media reported.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
"The enemy now repeatedly makes moves and they are defeated each time," Khamenei said. "It's because of the resistance, because of the strong populist and national dam."Protests criticising the economic and political situation spread to more than 80 cities since late December and at least 21 people died.

  
 

    
   
