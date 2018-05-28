Two Venezuelan generals among group detained for 'treason': Lawyer

Two Venezuelan generals were among a group of people arrested last week for allegedly plotting against the country's President Nicolas Maduro, their lawyer has said.

The generals are accused of leading a group of eight soldiers and a civilian.

Alfonso Medina Roa, a lawyer for the officers, yesterday said they were charged in a military court for "treason against the fatherland, instigation of rebellion, mutiny and crimes against military decorum." Maduro alluded to the group's arrest in an announcement last week, though he did not say how many of them were soldiers nor their ranks.

Human rights NGO Foro Penal described the arrests as political detentions. It estimates there are some 350 "political prisoners" currently in detention, including 70 from the military.

Maduro has offered to release some imprisoned opponents as part of what he has called a "pacification policy" in the wake of the deaths of some 200 people in protests since he took office in April 2013.

On Friday, 22 such prisoners were released.